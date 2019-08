Rescue crews are looking for a man reported missing Saturday night near Lake Okoboji.

According to a Facebook post from the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Vincent Harvey, 24, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near docks at Parks Marina.

The Spirit Lake Fire Department and Arnolds Park/Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue Dive Team are part of the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dickinson County Communications Center at 712-336-2525.