Search party once again looks for missing Des Moines teen

The search for a missing Des Moines teenager continued on Saturday as volunteers looked for any sign of the boy.

According to television station KCCI, Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif was last seen on Friday, January 17, 2020, after leaving Target near the Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines.

Hundreds of volunteers searched parts of the city on Saturday, February 29, near Douglas Avenue and the VA Hospital, east of where Sharif was last seen.

"Whenever a loved one is missing, we want to make sure that we do our part to kind of help out," Steven Clark, of Waukee, told KCCI.

The search came up empty on Saturday, but participants did not lose hope for a break in the case.

Persons with any information about Sharif's whereabouts should contact Des Moines Police or local law enforcement.

Read the original article on KCCI's website.