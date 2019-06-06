Search is on for K9 that ran off following accident

The owner of a drug detection K9 is asking for help finding the dog that ran off following a serious crash in Linn County Wednesday night.

Amara's owner, Ron Sims, says the three-year-old female Belgian Malinois was in a vehicle with her handler, Jesse Thomas Ozbun, 29 of Marion, at the time of the accident.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says Ozbun's vehicle was struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of Ely Road and Seven Sisters Road at around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Richard Dane Jedlicka, 35 of West Branch, was arrested for OWI and taken to the Linn County Jail.

Two other people in Ozbun's vehicle, Shawnee Renae Lines, 26, and Hunter Ozbun, 4, were also injured.

Sims continues to search the area around the accident site for Amara.

If you see Amara, contact Ron at 319-531-6201.