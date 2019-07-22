Search crews continue to look for possible drowning victim near Palisades-Kepler State Park

Search crews are back out at Palisades-Kepler State Park, looking for a missing 31-year-old man.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies and Iowa DNR crews are back out this morning at Palisades-Kepler State Park, looking for a missing 31-year-old man. He was last seen this weekend in the Cedar River. @JGreeneReports @KCRG pic.twitter.com/jmJZpjvj8Y — Chris Earl (@chrisearl9) July 22, 2019

Members of the Linn County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DNR are working through the Cedar River to look for Jairo Jimenez, of Cedar Rapids.

Investigators said Jimenez went missing Saturday night. He went underwater at 7:30 p.m. and no one saw him resurface.

Emergency crews have used boats to search the area.