Search crews continue to look for possible drowning victim near Palisades-Kepler State Park

Updated: Mon 11:04 AM, Jul 22, 2019
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Search crews are back out at Palisades-Kepler State Park, looking for a missing 31-year-old man.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies and Iowa DNR crews at Palisades-Kepler State Park, looking for a missing 31-year-old man. Photo: Chris Earl via Twitter

Members of the Linn County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DNR are working through the Cedar River to look for Jairo Jimenez, of Cedar Rapids.

Investigators said Jimenez went missing Saturday night. He went underwater at 7:30 p.m. and no one saw him resurface.

Emergency crews have used boats to search the area.

 