Scouts staying busy during Coronavirus Pandemic

Scout members with troop 33 have been staying active on zoom. This comes after camp was canceled for the summer for them. They hold virtual meetings and camp outs. Leaders found a way to be together outside this past weekend.

They held a trash pickup Sunday in Cedar Rapids on the city's southwest side. Scout members all wore masks and stayed distant from each other. Most of their interactions are on the computer. During their Zoom meetings, leaders have challenges for scouts to complete.

“Despite social distance, we have been able to get a lot of work done,” said Brandon Gass with Troop #33. “We've been able to get a lot of work done. We've been completing merit badges, as well as going up in rank."

Scoutmasters say the kids are staying positive. "Being able to get together and have some normalcy, by continuing our meetings and just checking on each other and making sure we are doing ok,” explained

Scouts still have a minimum requirement of camp outs to do. They hold them virtually. They set up a tent and fire in the backyard, and take photos to send to scoutmasters as proof.

Leaders will continue doing virtual events until further notice. Children between the ages of 6-18 can still join.

