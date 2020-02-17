Cedar Rapids scoutmaster helping transform boys into responsible adults

From push-ups and jumping jacks, to being a team player, the Boy Scouts of Troop 8 in Cedar Rapids are working towards big goals.

Damon Carr, second from left, addresses some of the Boy Scouts in his troop in an undated photo (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

It’s a scout-led troop, but adult guidance is key in their growth. In a room of nearly 40 scouts, Damon Carr leads humbly from behind.

“Scouting is a team effort. It takes a leader for the team to operate successfully," Tom Hruska, with Troop 8, said.

“He tends to work a lot behind the scene. He likes to be in the back, but always gives it his all when he’s there,” Ryan Pike, an adult leader with the troop, said of Carr.

Carr tries to instill his scouts with those leadership skills by giving them the chance to set their own pace.

“One of the phrases I use when the kids come in is, you are driving the bus, you decide how fast the bus goes, you decide how slow it goes as far as how fast you progress through the program,” Carr said.

The Sharon United Methodist Church is like home for Carr, attending every weekly meeting there, and being a support system in and outside of the room.

"I have three sons. Damon has one. The way we look at it, we have 40 sons,” Ron Nezreka, assistant scoutmaster, said.

Nezreka knows firsthand the effort that takes. He said Carr is always ready to put in the work.

“He’ll work 10 or 13 hours and be dead tired, then come here,” Carr said. “He might be here until 10 at night, then have to get up and go to work.”

It's his role to help prepare them for life, instilling values like respect and responsibility, and knowing when to have laugh a bit, too.

“You tend to be phycologist,” Carr said.

The troop goes through a vigorous outdoor program and peer group leadership to achieve their goals of developing character, citizenship and personal fitness. For many of the scouts, that comes with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“How many kids get to be present and roll out of a B1 Bomber?” Carr said.

“We went up to the Boundary Waters, and it was an entirely different experience,” Lucas Downer, the troop’s senior patrol leader, said.

Downer says the biggest growth he's seen under Carr's leadership in his behavior.

“Boy Scouts really changed my attitude,” Downer said.

Other adult leaders see his ability to connect with the scouts, like Jodi Connell, whose son has been with the troop for two years.

“I wasn’t sure if he would be a good fit. Damon assured it would be fine and I would be amazed by the progress we would see,” Connell said. “He helps build their confidence. He makes them feel understood.”

Todd Odeen, the troop's former scoutmaster, said that’s important, and why he knew Carr was the perfect person to take over the position he held for 15 years.

“What we’re trying to do is build character,” Odeen said.

When the troop started in 2000, Odeen was overseeing two boys. Now, they're pushing 40, but he said it’s not about the numbers.

“It’s when they get done and become and Eagle Scout, they are well-rounded and have been in contact with just about everything it takes to be an adult," Odeen said. "That matters to Damon just more than just about any other Scout Master I have ever met."

Being the humble person he is, Carr says he can't take all the credit.

"I’ve got 22 to 25 adult leaders. I’ve got 35 kids. I’ve got a bunch of parents, and that’s what makes the program,” Carr said.

Still, those around him recognize the part he’s played in shaping the next generation of scouts to be the best version of themselves, and in the end that’s what’s worth it.

"I think we’re creating better citizens. I’ve always told people the only thing I want in return 20 or 30 years down the road if I see them tell me thank you that to me that’s payment,” Carr said.

Carr will be going to Washington D.C. this Spring to represent eastern Iowa for a National award.