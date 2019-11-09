"Scouting for Food" takes place in Cedar Rapids on Saturday

Thousands of pounds of non-perishable food items will soon be dispersed to local pantries in eastern Iowa. And local Boy Scouts are to thank.

Scouting for Food is an annual service project.

The scouts and other volunteers from nearby college campuses helped sort the food as dozens of donations poured in. The scouts say it's important to give back to the community, especially this time of year.

"It's one of the best times because you know it's getting cold and here in Iowa we've already had our first snow," Easton Shepherd said. "I really like volunteering because I know I'm helping a lot of people."

The donations will benefit HACAP, that's Hawkeye Area Community Action Program.