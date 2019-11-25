Scouting for Food collects donations equivalent to over 77,000 meals in eastern Iowa

Local members of the Boy Scouts of America in eastern Iowa collected over 46 tons of non-perishable food donations during a recent food drive, according to event organizers.

93,387 pounds of food was collected in the donation drive. This is equivalent to an estimated 77,823 meals for eastern Iowans in need.

The scouts collected the food from local residences as part of the annual Scouting for Food campaign. Bags of non-perishable food were placed on doorsteps which were then collected by local scout troops. Over 150,000 homes in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa CIty, and surrounding area were included.

“Thank you to everyone in our community for doing their part to make this happen,” Sarah Dawson, Scout Executive for the Council, said, in a statement. “I’m so proud of the Scouts and our leaders for spending the time over the past few weekends participating in a program that will directly benefit others who really need their help. Scouting for Food is a great example of our Scouts, parents, and leaders working together to make a positive impact in our communities. Service to others is the heart and soul of our program.”

The food was donated directly to the HACAP Food Reservoir.

“We know that children without adequate access to food cannot develop successfully, families cannot plan for their future, and seniors find it more difficult to remain independent. Through our partner agencies, like meal sites, shelters, food pantries and senior centers across 7 Iowa counties, we can better serve people who are food insecure. We appreciate the Boy Scouts' partnership with this work. This food drive has a significant impact on our community and helps over 53,000 community members living with hunger in east central Iowa. Every pound of food donated helps to feed the one in eight people who go to bed hungry in our service area," Kim Guardado, HACAP Food Reservoir director, said, in a statement.