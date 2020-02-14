Scott County jury convicts man of killing girlfriend's son

A man has been convicted of beating to death the 5-year-old son of his girlfriend in eastern Iowa.

A jury found Tre Henderson guilty Thursday. The 28-year-old will be sentenced April 1 to life in prison without possibility of parole. Prosecutors say Ja'Shawn Bussell had 17 broken ribs, damage to internal organs and bruises from the top of his head to his ankles after Henderson beat him in April 2018. Henderson and the boy's mother, Jacqueline Rambert, were charged with child abuse for failing to seek prompt medical attention for the boy.

They're both from Chicago and were living in Davenport when Ja'Shawn died.