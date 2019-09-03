Scooters raises money for local girl's extremely rare condition

On Tuesday, three Scooter’s locations in Linn County raised about $12,000 for Tobin Hansen who has a condition known as Canavan disease.

Scooters raises money for local girls Canavan research

Last year, Hansen was diagnosed with a rare brain disease called Canavan. Only about 600 people have it worldwide. Slowly over time, the condition deteriorates the brain, and the child seldom learns how to walk or talk.

Hansen is one of 8 children who have qualified for a trial once research has been approved by the FDA. Finishing that research will cost $2.5 million.

“Tobin’s suffering every day from this disease and I’m just a mom trying to save my baby girl’s life,” Meagan Rockwell, Tobin's mom, said.

All the iced coffees, lattes and cappuccinos that were sold add to the $160,000 Rockwell and her family have already raised.

“I’ve been holding back tears all day,” Rockwell said.

The response by customers kept the stores buzzing.

“The employees have been very busy,” Jennifer Payne, a manager at Scooters, said. “They look forward to days like this where they don’t feel like they are just making coffee. They are making a difference.”

Payne said she knows a little bit about the pain Rockwell and her family are going through. Her son has an incurable disease.

“When I was talking to her grandmother it gets me very emotional,” Payne said. “I know her grandmother loves her granddaughter. I know her mom loves her daughter, she’s also hurting from what her daughter is going through. They need help from the community.”

If Rockwell and the 8 other families are not able to raise the $2.5 million by the end of the month the research will be put on hold for another three to six months.

“That’s another three to six months the disease is taking over and progressing,” Rockwell said. "Tobin has already lost the ability to safely swallow. She’s 100 percent tube-fed now. I’m scared of what this disease is going to take next.”

There are a number of other events being held this month to support Tobin:

-“Community Impact Night” at Pizza Ranch, September 9th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

-“Saving Tobin Grace” fundraiser at Metro Harley-Davidson.

You can also donate on her GoFundMe page.