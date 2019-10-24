Science comes to life at Coe's 17th annual 'Playground of Science'

Students typically learn subjects like physics, biology, and chemistry in high school.

Students take in an experiment involving balloons and lasers at Coe's Playground of Science on Oct. 24, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

But on Thursday night, hundreds of younger students had a chance to see what those sciences look like in action at Coe College’s 17th annual Playground of Science.

Several different student science clubs host the event and put on demonstrations and experiments, and it was all free and open to families in the area.

One of the event’s organizers said the point of the night is to show kids that science can be fun.

"Get them excited about different fields, show them what their possibilities are and the different things you can do with the different sciences,” said Brigette Smith, the event coordinator for Coe’s Physics Club.

Smith said up to 1,500 people attend the Playground of Science each year.