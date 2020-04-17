Schools light up stadiums to show support for spring athletes

High school stadiums across the state will turn on their lights tonight in a show of support to their communities.

With the announcement that schools are closed for the remainder of the year, that means all spring sports seasons are canceled. Liberty High School Athletic Director Mike Morrison hopes that turning on the lights can provide some sort of relief for the hundreds of heartbroken athletes.

Morrison said, "The announcement today doesn't sit really well with a lot of spring athletes. I know we've got 350 kids that were expecting to have a spring season or hoping to have a spring season that are heartbroken today, so we wanted to just do something and turn the lights on and its a small gesture, not really anything that changes much other than it makes you feel good that somebody is thinking about you."

The lights were scheduled to turn on at 8 o'clock Friday night.