Schools across Iowa dealing with absences with flu now widespread

The flu is now widespread across Iowa, according to the Department of Public Health.

Classic Edition, the show choir at McKinley Middle School in Cedar Rapids, rehearses in the school's auditorium on Feb. 20, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

In the department's most recent Iowa Flu Report, which comprises the week ending Feb. 8, 83 schools across the state reported absences from more than 10% of students because of the flu. That included 16 schools in the department’s eastern region, which includes Linn, Black Hawk, Johnson, Dubuque, and Scott counties.

McKinley Middle School in Cedar Rapids is feeling the effects of the flu outside the classroom too.

The school’s show choir, Classic Edition, normally has a 48-singer roster, but on Wednesday, about 20 of those students were out of school because they’re sick, and several more had to take it easy because they’re either recovering from illness or starting to feel sick.

That’s a huge problem for Classic Edition, which is competing in the Great River Show Choir Invitational in Davenport on Friday, one of the biggest competitions it'll attend this year.

Director Avery Mossman said they have no idea how many kids will be healthy enough for it, so they’ve been reshuffling the choreography and singing parts to fill gaps that pop up.

This week, they've also been streaming each rehearsal on Facebook so that students can keep up with those changes, even if they're at home.

"So far, it's been pretty successful. I think students really appreciated not coming and being way behind the curve just because they're out for a few days being sick,” Mossman said.

Classic Edition also had another competition last weekend at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids.

Mossman said that while the flu was already at McKinley before then, all the students spending time together in close quarters last weekend quickened the spread of sickness this week.