School supply store in Cedar Rapids makes donation for kids in need

The Teacher Store in Cedar Rapids wanted to make sure that students working from home have what they need, so they dropped off free school supplies to the Cedar Rapids Community School District for distribution to students who are learning at home.

Staff from The Teacher Store in Cedar Rapids unload school supplies to donate to area schoolchildren in need on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

As the name suggests, this store normally offers supplies for teachers. On Monday, April 27, the store dropped off buckets of supplies for the district. Those supplies include pencils, pens, crayons, and notebooks.



"It's very uncertain times," Lori Vana, with The Teacher Store, said. "The one thing that we wanted to make for certain is that the kids know that they're going to get the supplies and the educational resources that they need to keep their education going during this time."

Vana said the store works with the district to help target the supplies to the kids who need them the most.

The school district will be mailing supply packages to several thousand students beginning the week of April 27.