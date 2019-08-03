School says 2019 high school graduate killed in crash

A crash that killed one on Wednesday has claimed another life.

KCRG-TV9 reported then that Charles Meyers, 66, of Edgewood had died in a semi tractor-trailer and car crash near the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and W Avenue west of Oelwein.

Authorities said that 19-year-old Melody Hewitt, of Oelwein, entered an intersection without yielding and collided with the semi.

The Oelwein Community Schools posted on Facebook Saturday night saying that Hewitt, who is a 2019 graduate and employee at the district, has also died from her injuries in that accident.

The Facebook post said that counselors will be available at OCSD High School from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 4.

