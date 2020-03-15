School resource officer making a difference in students' lives, one bike at a time

What was supposed to be a normal day at school at the Polk Alternative Education Center turned into an emotional surprise quick.

"I just walked in the gym and there was a bike there and I was happy," said Tyquandis Gordon, a student at the school.

"I was surprised," said Aiden Karr, another student. “I thought I was in trouble."

The students were surprised with a new set of wheels, a helmet, and other accessories for their new bikes.

"It's yellow, and it has wheels," said Kaiden Alexander describing his new bike.

"It was orange with some pretty cool tires," said Gordon.

The hugs, excitement and for some, loss for words after seeing the bikes mean the world to Jessica Barnhart. She’s the School Resource Officer at the Education Center.

"A lot of our kids don't get new things, so I really was wanting to get new things for them," she said. "It was pretty cool to see their reactions."

It's her 5th year working at the school, so she knows the needs of her students, but this latest effort started from an unexpected encounter.

"Two of my students were out front, and it was going to be a nice weekend and I asked them what they were going to do for the weekend, and they said they were going to walk to the mall and, I asked them do you have a bike," she explained. "They were kind of quiet and shy about it. One said the brakes didn't work on his and his mom was getting mad at him that it was ruining his shoes, and the next one said that his bike was broken by someone that was a little violent in his family."

So, she took it upon herself to surprise them with brand new bikes she bought herself. From there, she wanted to do more. She shared the experience on Facebook and her effort to buy all of the middle school student's bikes took off.

"It was shared so much on Facebook that the gentleman that runs John’s Towing had reached out to a lot of people he knew including Road One Rescue, Outback Steakhouse, and they started bringing out actual bikes. Then, I've already had a few monetary donations," she said. "We don't have quite enough donations for all of the middle school kids quite yet, but pretty close."

This week, she was able to surprise about 10 students with bikes, and this is just the beginning.

Next, she's working on surprises for the high school students, and then the residentially-placed kids.

"I just hope it's something, if one kid remembers it 20 years down the road that they got a bike from the community and police, that maybe that they'll realize that they are important to us, and we want to build repor with them and not just be there when they are in trouble," said Barnhart. "They have a lot of challenges and sometimes I feel like I'm failing them."

However, if you ask these kids, that's one thing she's not.

"I think she's one of the best officers that can help anyone in the world," said Devon Morgan, a student who received a bike.

If you'd like to help Officer Jessica's effort, you can donate to the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity by contacting Jessica or the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

