School lunch debt erased for around 450 Clear-Creek Amana students

Students in the Clear-Creek Amana School District who were running a negative lunch balance no longer have to worry about their bill. It's thanks to the generosity of around a dozen local community members.

Clear Creek Amana High School (KCRG-TV9 News)

Around 450 students who ran out of money to pay their bills for school lunch have had their lunch debts erased in all.

Most of the 12 individual donors have asked to remain anonymous but Infuse Church of Tiffin plans to publicly donate $1,400 towards in the cause on Sunday, according to District officials. Clear-Creek Amana's director of communications, Laurie Haman, says with the church's donation, it will bring the total amount of money brought in to around $5,300 in recent weeks.

"I know people want to remain anonymous when it comes to these donations but they truly are appreciated and the families appreciate this," said Haman.

Haman says anyone else who is interested in making a donation just has call the District's main office.

The Clear Creek-Amana District isn't alone. The company MediRevv donated just over $6,200 on Thursday to seven area schools to help pay down school lunch balances.