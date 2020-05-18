School leaders announce tentative graduation ceremony plans in Cedar Rapids

There are now tentative plans to have in-person graduation ceremonies for high school seniors in Cedar Rapids.

The exterior of Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

The district says it is saving dates from July 9 to the 11 for a Senior 2020 Celebration at Kingston Stadium.

District leaders say this will happen if health regulations allow for large gatherings by July 1. However, if the event will need to be cancelled due to public health concerns, it will not be rescheduled.