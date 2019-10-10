School in Dubuque put on exterior lockdown Thursday morning

A school in Dubuque was put on exterior lockdown Thursday morning.

Washington Middle School was put on the lockdown for around 20 minutes. School officials stated they put their safety procedures in effect after receiving a specific threat from a parent to a school administrator.

At the time of the event, classes and activities proceeded as normal as there was no threat to students inside the building. Operations returned to normal Thursday afternoon.

The court clerk in Dubuque reported that Candace Boots, 37, was allegedly outside of the school with possession of drug paraphernalia. She also threatened to punch a school administrator. Police arrested her for possession of drug paraphernalia.