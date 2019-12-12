School fundraiser to honor Mollie Tibbetts

Elementary students will raise money in honor of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, Thursday night.

Investigators say Tibbetts was kidnapped and stabbed while out on a jog in Brooklyn in July 2018. They found her body in a cornfield in Poweshiek County about a month later.

Fourth graders at BGM Elementary School in Brooklyn created their own businesses and products as part of an entrepreneurship unit. The stores will be open to elementary students on Wednesday, according to the school's Facebook page. Then, some of the items will be sold after the elementary concert Thursday night. All proceeds will be free-will.

The concert starts at 6 p.m.

All of the money raised will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in honor of Tibbetts.