School districts that are providing meals for children while classes canceled

Many children rely on school lunches as a significant source of nutrition during a given day. So, some eastern Iowa school districts are offering meals for pick-up during the extended time away from classes due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cedar Rapids Community School District

Offering grab-and-go food service at multiple locations starting on Monday, March 23, 2020. Students can get a hot lunch and breakfast intended for the following day between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Locations include:



Nixon Elementary



Arthur Elementary



Grant Elementary



Grant Wood Elementary



Hoover Elementary



Wright Elementary



Cedar River Academy at Taylor



Johnson Elementary



Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy Dubuque Community Schools Grab-and-go meals will be offered Monday-Friday for kids 18 and under beginning on March 23 at the following locations and times:



Audubon Elementary: 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for dinner, 605 Lincoln Avenue



Boys and Girls Club: 4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for dinner, 1299 Locust Street



Comiskey Park: 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. for dinner, 255 E 24th Street



Convivium: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for lunch, 2811 Jackson Street



DREAM Center: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for breakfast and dinner, 1600 White Street



Hempstead High School: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for lunch and next-day breakfast, 3715 Pennsylvania Avenue



Hoover Elementary: 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. for dinner, 3259 St. Anne Drive



Lincoln Elementary: 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for dinner, 555 Nevada Avenue



Marshall Elementary: 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. for dinner, 1450 Rhomberg Avenue



Prescott Elementary: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for lunch and next-day breakfast, 1151 White Street



Terrace Heights: 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. for dinner, 4001 Peru Road Iowa City Community School District Plans are being developed to offer a drive-through or walk-up meal service at several locations beginning on March 23. Lunch and next-day breakfast will be offered between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. A list of locations has not yet been released by school officials. Linn-Mar Community School District Grab-and-go meals will be available each weekday, starting March 23, between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:



Bowman Woods Elementary 151 Boyson Road NE Cedar Rapids, IA



Linn Grove Elementary 2301 50th Street Marion, IA



Novak Elementary 401 29th Avenue Marion, IA



Westfield Elementary 901 East Main Street NE Robins, IA



Wilkins Elementary 2127 27th Street Marion, IA



Oak Ridge Middle School 4901 Alburnett Road Marion, IA



Linn-Mar High School 3111 North 10th Street Marion, IA In addition to the pick-up locations listed above, grab-and-go meals will be delivered to the following locations between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:



Marion Village Mobile Home Park 700 35th Street Marion, IA



Squaw Creek Mobile Home Park 6201 Hennessey Parkway Marion, IA

