School districts that are providing meals for children while classes canceled

Updated: Wed 10:19 PM, Mar 18, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many children rely on school lunches as a significant source of nutrition during a given day. So, some eastern Iowa school districts are offering meals for pick-up during the extended time away from classes due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cedar Rapids Community School District

Offering grab-and-go food service at multiple locations starting on Monday, March 23, 2020. Students can get a hot lunch and breakfast intended for the following day between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Locations include:

  • Nixon Elementary
  • Arthur Elementary
  • Grant Elementary
  • Grant Wood Elementary
  • Hoover Elementary
  • Wright Elementary
  • Cedar River Academy at Taylor
  • Johnson Elementary
  • Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy

    Dubuque Community Schools

    Grab-and-go meals will be offered Monday-Friday for kids 18 and under beginning on March 23 at the following locations and times:

  • Audubon Elementary: 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for dinner, 605 Lincoln Avenue
  • Boys and Girls Club: 4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for dinner, 1299 Locust Street
  • Comiskey Park: 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. for dinner, 255 E 24th Street
  • Convivium: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for lunch, 2811 Jackson Street
  • DREAM Center: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for breakfast and dinner, 1600 White Street
  • Hempstead High School: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for lunch and next-day breakfast, 3715 Pennsylvania Avenue
  • Hoover Elementary: 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. for dinner, 3259 St. Anne Drive
  • Lincoln Elementary: 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for dinner, 555 Nevada Avenue
  • Marshall Elementary: 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. for dinner, 1450 Rhomberg Avenue
  • Prescott Elementary: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for lunch and next-day breakfast, 1151 White Street
  • Terrace Heights: 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. for dinner, 4001 Peru Road

    Iowa City Community School District

    Plans are being developed to offer a drive-through or walk-up meal service at several locations beginning on March 23. Lunch and next-day breakfast will be offered between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

    A list of locations has not yet been released by school officials.

    Linn-Mar Community School District

    Grab-and-go meals will be available each weekday, starting March 23, between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Bowman Woods Elementary 151 Boyson Road NE Cedar Rapids, IA
  • Linn Grove Elementary 2301 50th Street Marion, IA
  • Novak Elementary 401 29th Avenue Marion, IA
  • Westfield Elementary 901 East Main Street NE Robins, IA
  • Wilkins Elementary 2127 27th Street Marion, IA
  • Oak Ridge Middle School 4901 Alburnett Road Marion, IA
  • Linn-Mar High School 3111 North 10th Street Marion, IA

    In addition to the pick-up locations listed above, grab-and-go meals will be delivered to the following locations between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

  • Marion Village Mobile Home Park 700 35th Street Marion, IA
  • Squaw Creek Mobile Home Park 6201 Hennessey Parkway Marion, IA
  • Valley View Apartments 635 Ashton Place NE Cedar Rapids, IA

    Waterloo Schools

    Curbside grab-and-go meals will be provided, beginning March 23, at any elementary school for children aged 18 or younger that are accompanied by parents. Available at the front entrance at the following times and locations:

    9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. - Cunningham, Kingsley, and Orange
    10:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m. - Kittrell, Highland
    11:00 a.m. - Noon - Becker and Lou Henry
    Noon - 1:00 p.m. - Irving, Lincoln, Poyner
    9:00 a.m. - Noon - Education Service Center (1516 Washington Street)

    •  