School districts that are providing meals for children while classes canceled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many children rely on school lunches as a significant source of nutrition during a given day. So, some eastern Iowa school districts are offering meals for pick-up during the extended time away from classes due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Cedar Rapids Community School District
Offering grab-and-go food service at multiple locations starting on Monday, March 23, 2020. Students can get a hot lunch and breakfast intended for the following day between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Locations include:
Dubuque Community Schools
Grab-and-go meals will be offered Monday-Friday for kids 18 and under beginning on March 23 at the following locations and times:
Iowa City Community School District
Plans are being developed to offer a drive-through or walk-up meal service at several locations beginning on March 23. Lunch and next-day breakfast will be offered between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
A list of locations has not yet been released by school officials.
Linn-Mar Community School District
Grab-and-go meals will be available each weekday, starting March 23, between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
In addition to the pick-up locations listed above, grab-and-go meals will be delivered to the following locations between 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
Waterloo Schools
Curbside grab-and-go meals will be provided, beginning March 23, at any elementary school for children aged 18 or younger that are accompanied by parents. Available at the front entrance at the following times and locations:
9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. - Cunningham, Kingsley, and Orange
10:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m. - Kittrell, Highland
11:00 a.m. - Noon - Becker and Lou Henry
Noon - 1:00 p.m. - Irving, Lincoln, Poyner
9:00 a.m. - Noon - Education Service Center (1516 Washington Street)