School districts modify bus routes due to icy gravel roads

Several school districts across eastern Iowa have modified bus routes this week, due to icy conditions on secondary roads that have been slow to improve.

A gravel road east of Alburnett remains mostly covered with ice and snow on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Crews in Linn County chopped up existing ice in case more precipitation falls overnight Thursday. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Michael Mitchell, transportation director with Alburnett Community Schools, said safety is a top priority in any situation dealing with school buses.

"What I always tell the guys, we carry precious cargo,” Mitchell said.

Alburnett runs seven bus routes, but those change depending on weather conditions. On Wednesday, buses only ran on hard surface roads.

“I was driving the bus a bit to see if we should be on them,” Mitchell said. “You can drive on them. But with a busload of kids we probably shouldn't be on them.”

Mitchell works with the superintendent and school principals to make this decision. He also credits the county engineer's office.

"Those guys out there bust their tails to get the roads the best they can,” Mitchell said. “Sometimes they get those finger blades out there."

That is the work that happened Wednesday throughout Linn and Jones counties. Crews chopped up existing ice in case more precipitation falls overnight. That’s the majority of the preparation work, according to Derek Snead, Jones County Engineer.

"Most secondary roads, and that's throughout the state not just Jones County, but are unlike the DOT in the fact that we don't put down anything in advance of the storms,” Snead said.

Officials recommend slowing down if you need to travel on gravel roads. They recommend 25 mph below the posted speed limit when conditions are poor, or, in some cases, take a different route.

That's the Alburnett School District’s plan. Buses that normally run on gravel roads will pick up students on intersections near paved roads. The drivers will also allow for more time at each stop.