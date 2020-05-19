School districts across Iowa wrap up distance learning for academic year

Instead of spending nearly eight hours at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, sophomore Emily Crumbo does her classwork at home now.

A student works on a laptop computer. (KCRG File)

"Normally I spend like three or four hours of the day on school depending on how much I have to do that day,” Crumbo said. "Today for example, I got Spanish work and tomorrow I get my financial literacy work. So I have found a way to split that up throughout the week so I get all of it done on time."

Crumbo says it requires discipline. It is required, too, meaning she is graded. College Community chose that option, but only for high school students, not middle or elementary.

"As students get older the nature of specialized classes becomes important," Doug Wheeler, superintendent for College Community, said. "You know look at science and what labs they have missed and what gaps they can fill."

Wheeler wants to keep kids' minds engaged as they prepare for college or work. He said to go the required route, they had to fix an equity issue. Prairie already gives all high school students a laptop to use. However, some students did not have internet access, so the district helped out.

"We felt it was feasible for us to address the equity concerns we had,” Wheeler said. “So we only had 50 or so students that didn't have internet access, in those grade levels. So we purchased hot spots for those students."

Prairie is an exception. Like most districts, Cedar Rapids Community School District chose voluntary learning. At first glance, the learning looks similar.

"At minimum we're asking teachers to connect with students once a week," John Rice, executive director of teaching and learning for the district, said. "And to have their information to students by 8 a.m."

Cedar Rapids teachers still offer their lessons once a week. It's available online or work is mailed to their homes, but the work is not graded and attendance is optional.

Like Prairie, high schools in Cedar Rapids also have a one-to-one computer distribution with its students. But, there is a significantly larger share of families without adequate home internet access. The district hopes to solve this before the next school year for all K-12 students. That includes applying for grants or using district funds to pay for internet access for families.

“Some school districts are thinking we'll have kids go Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Or students will come Tuesday, Thursdays so we can keep social distancing regulations,” Rice said. “And when you're not at school you have some time to work on assignments online."

All school districts in Iowa are required to submit their "Return-to-Learn Plan" by July 1. Each plan has to have three options for required learning: a plan for all virtual required learning, part virtual and part in person required learning, and in-person required learning.