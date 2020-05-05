School districts across Iowa set to receive federal coronavirus funding

Starting Tuesday, schools in Iowa can apply for financial relief from funding through the federal CARES Act.

Iowa received $71.6 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency relief. $64.4 million will go to Iowa school districts for mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

"Every one of Iowa's 327 school districts will receive an allocation of these funds to address COVID-19 related needs at their schools, including online learning support, professional development, educational technology, mental health services, and services to support students with disabilities," Ann Lebo, with the Iowa Department of Education, said.

Districts should receive their allocation on May 13. The allocation is based on each school's eligibility for Title 1, Part A, a program that provides funding based on the percentage of low-income students in a district.

A list of school districts and their allocation is below, in alphabetical order:

Adair-Casey $73,047.00

Adel DeSoto Minburn $80,053.00

AGWSR $60,545.00

AHSTW $70,765.00

Akron Westfield $36,569.00

Albert City-Truesdale $32,528.00

Albia $157,334.00

Alburnett $20,577.00

Alden $31,778.00

Alden $165,177.00

Alden $39,496.00

Algona $120,155.00

Alta-Aurelia $77,526.00

Ames $370,170.00

Anamosa $150,200.00

Ankeny $222,375.00

Aplington-Parkersburg $50,601.00

Ar-We-Va $32,564.00

Atlantic $218,647.00

Audubon $68,483.00

Ballard $65,174.00

Baxter $18,288.00

BCLUW $46,801.00

Bedford $77,941.00

Belle Plaine $55,260.00

Bellevue $38,712.00

Belmond-Klemme $124,301.00

Bennett $22,807.00

Benton $83,329.00

Bettendorf $303,268.00

Bondurant-Farrar $65,178.00

Boone $246,341.00

Boyden-Hull $50,571.00

Boyer Valley $53,641.00

Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom $43,987.00

Burlington $1,058,256.00

CAL $49,069.00

Calamus-Wheatland $31,169.00

CAM $48,471.00

Camanche $91,156.00

Cardinal $89,850.00

Carlisle $119,521.00

Carroll $200,313.00

Cedar Falls $337,361.00

Cedar Rapids $3,036,170.00

Center Point-Urbana $45,986.00

Centerville $297,826.00

Central $114,719.00

Central City $30,457.00

Central Decatur $40,341.00

Central DeWitt $162,201.00

Central Lee $84,874.00

Central Lyon $56,677.00

Central Springs $78,861.00

Chariton $276,227.00

Charles City $315,302.00

Charter Oak-Ute $46,163.00

Cherokee $110,256.00

Clarinda $113,371.00

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows $180,079.00

Clarke $276,164.00

Clarksville $31,986.00

Clay Central-Everly $40,796.00

Clayton Ridge $50,458.00

Clear Creek Amana $102,929.00

Clear Lake $95,992.00

Clinton $788,775.00

Colfax-Mingo $95,471.00

College $366,298.00

Collins-Maxwell $28,456.00

Colo-NESCO $43,728.00

Columbus $176,114.00

Coon Rapids-Bayard $54,466.00

Corning $72,691.00

Council Bluffs $1,843,914.00

Creston $279,210.00

Dallas Center-Grimes $86,017.00

Danville $35,302.00

Davenport $4,234,105.00

Davis County $309,292.00

Decorah $112,122.00

Delwood $19,275.00

Denison $483,955.00

Denver $20,408.00

Des Moines $9,444,586.00

Diagonal $16,491.00

Dike-New Hartford $39,334.00

Dubuque $1,463,846.00

Dunkerton $31,572.00

Durant $42,716.00

Eagle Grove $162,674.00

Earlham $30,391.00

East Buchanan $43,804.00

East Marshall $59,109.00

East Mills $70,348.00

East Sac County $112,722.00

East Union $71,620.00

Eastern Allamakee $33,857.00

Easton Valley $53,615.00

Eddyville-Blakesburg- Fremont $96,418.00

Edgewood-Colesburg $94,397.00

Eldora-New Providence $115,669.00

Emmetsburg $76,229.00

English Valleys $54,899.00

Essex $24,715.00

Estherville Lincoln Central $191,250.00

Exira-Elk Horn- Kimballton $43,084.00

Fairfield $245,591.00

Forest City $102,014.00

Fort Dodge $782,596.00

Fort Madison $351,432.00

Fremont-Mills $36,784.00

Galva-Holstein $35,940.00

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura $56,980.00

George-Little Rock $35,981.00

Gilbert $23,401.00

Gilmore City-Bradgate $18,010.00

Gladbrook-Reinbeck $43,811.00

Glenwood $180,980.00

Glidden-Ralston $21,480.00

GMG $35,019.00

Graettinger-Terril $35,390.00

Greene County $185,236.00

Grinnell-Newburg $155,763.00

Griswold $70,720.00

Grundy Center $37,809.00

Guthrie Center $44,596.00

Hamburg $38,376.00

Hampton-Dumont $271,886.00

Harlan $132,211.00

Harris-Lake Park $20,661.00

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn $77,680.00

Highland $47,836.00

Hinton $19,718.00

H-L-V $21,451.00

Howard-Winneshiek $154,174.00

Hubbard-Radcliffe $29,031.00

Hudson $33,410.00

Humboldt $136,215.00

IKM-Manning $64,097.00

Independence $124,894.00

Indianola $248,102.00

Interstate 35 $52,974.00

Iowa City $1,600,395.00

Iowa Falls $133,701.00

Iowa Valley $63,288.00

Janesville $14,308.00

Jesup $60,883.00

Johnston $276,937.00

Keokuk $448,940.00

Keota $35,084.00

Kingsley-Pierson $43,512.00

Knoxville $210,347.00

Lake Mills $61,276.00

Lamoni $80,217.00

Laurens-Marathon $68,738.00

Lawton-Bronson $20,563.00

Le Mars $191,602.00

Lenox $77,779.00

Lewis Central $214,391.00

Linn-Mar $425,832.00

Lisbon $28,373.00

Logan-Magnolia $36,581.00

Lone Tree $28,928.00

Louisa-Muscatine $62,700.00

LuVerne $33,335.00

Lynnville-Sully $25,472.00

Madrid $39,637.00

Manson Northwest Webster $57,065.00

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto $117,680.00

Maquoketa $240,983.00

Maquoketa Valley $84,624.00

Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn $33,627.00

Marion $159,603.00

Marshalltown $898,529.00

Martensdale-St Mary's $19,672.00

Mason City $606,592.00

Mediapolis $51,015.00

Melcher-Dallas $31,952.00

MFL MarMac $89,482.00

Midland $82,155.00

Mid-Prairie $198,288.00

Missouri Valley $116,652.00

MOC-Floyd Valley $89,402.00

Montezuma $34,901.00

Monticello $92,815.00

Moravia $41,659.00

Mormon Trail $49,072.00

Morning Sun $28,228.00

Moulton-Udell $35,455.00

Mount Ayr $121,869.00

Mount Pleasant $315,929.00

Mount Vernon $32,381.00

Murray $45,576.00

Muscatine $717,845.00

Nashua-Plainfield $44,383.00

Nevada $137,969.00

New Hampton $98,279.00

New London $50,414.00

Newell-Fonda $67,223.00

Newton $342,417.00

Nodaway Valley $66,106.00

North Butler $60,140.00

North Cedar $90,515.00

North Fayette Valley $126,843.00

North Iowa $59,163.00

North Kossuth $38,424.00

North Linn $57,559.00

North Mahaska $44,006.00

North Polk $40,136.00

North Scott $170,606.00

North Tama County $45,534.00

North Union $53,770.00

Northeast $49,077.00

Northwood-Kensett $60,791.00

Norwalk $98,790.00

Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove $86,124.00

Oelwein $311,611.00

Ogden $40,484.00

Okoboji $81,812.00

Olin $40,308.00

Orient-Macksburg $35,785.00

Osage $71,532.00

Oskaloosa $375,510.00

Ottumwa $847,790.00

Panorama $60,523.00

Paton-Churdan $25,163.00

PCM $52,544.00

Pekin $70,083.00

Pella $82,903.00

Perry $439,919.00

Pleasant Valley $72,775.00

Pleasantville $58,100.00

Pocahontas Area $110,716.00

Postville $222,780.00

Prairie Valley $54,164.00

Red Oak $213,990.00

Remsen-Union $34,501.00

Riceville $65,083.00

River Valley $48,660.00

Riverside $55,735.00

Rock Valley $83,034.00

Roland-Story $60,122.00

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock $42,425.00

Ruthven-Ayrshire $37,918.00

Saydel $157,154.00

Schaller-Crestland $45,805.00

Schleswig $42,803.00

Sergeant Bluff-Luton $90,169.00

Seymour $128,169.00

Sheldon $117,110.00

Shenandoah $196,842.00

Sibley-Ocheyedan $106,551.00

Sidney $55,248.00

Sigourney $64,059.00

Sioux Center $116,159.00

Sioux Central $44,285.00

Sioux City $2,914,050.00

Solon $14,889.00

South Central Calhoun $120,137.00

South Hamilton $51,198.00

South O'Brien $58,901.00

South Page $43,354.00

South Tama County $303,450.00

South Winneshiek $39,596.00

Southeast Polk $375,651.00

Southeast Warren $29,771.00

Southeast Webster Grand $52,992.00

Spencer $197,753.00

Spirit Lake $79,801.00

Springville $24,017.00

St Ansgar $38,674.00

Stanton $13,551.00

Starmont $79,043.00

Storm Lake $594,981.00

Stratford $24,199.00

Sumner-Fredericksburg $63,986.00

Tipton $56,903.00

Treynor $7,985.00

Tri-Center $29,457.00

Tri-County $54,692.00

Tripoli $38,700.00

Turkey Valley $30,969.00

Twin Cedars $45,270.00

Twin Rivers $36,926.00

Underwood $22,755.00

Union $60,901.00

United $18,391.00

Urbandale $224,509.00

Van Buren $238,277.00

Van Meter $15,918.00

Villisca $45,245.00

Vinton-Shellsburg $171,013.00

Waco $49,882.00

Wapello $79,147.00

Wapsie Valley $39,229.00

Washington $258,251.00

Waterloo $2,682,978.00

Waukee $201,094.00

Waverly-Shell Rock $97,411.00

Wayne $132,202.00

Webster City $288,415.00

West Bend-Mallard $31,316.00

West Branch $39,637.00

West Burlington $90,514.00

West Central $46,819.00

West Central Valley $105,264.00

West Delaware County $142,683.00

West Des Moines $700,388.00

West Fork $48,233.00

West Hancock $61,981.00

West Harrison $42,038.00

West Liberty $209,280.00

West Lyon $56,036.00

West Marshall $67,715.00

West Monona $86,099.00

West Sioux $111,771.00

Western Dubuque $264,167.00

Westwood $38,969.00

Whiting $26,897.00

Williamsburg $58,622.00

Wilton $65,071.00

Winfield-Mt Union $55,174.00

Winterset $133,331.00

Woodbine $39,003.00

Woodbury Central $52,410.00

Woodward-Granger $36,228.00