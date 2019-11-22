School district in East Dubuque to ask for $10.5 million in funding

The East Dubuque, Illinois school district could ask voters next spring to fund elementary, middle and high school renovations.

The plan would put Kindergarten through 12th grade under one roof in the district. Voters turned down a request for $12 million in funding for the project earlier this year.

Superintendent TJ Potts says they'll likely request about $10.5 million in public funding next year. While the public funding will be less, Potts says materials and labor are more expensive, meaning the total cost for renovations is about $17 million.

The rest of the funding would come from within the district. The school district will have an open house on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the East Dubuque high school. People will be able to see what the renovated project would look like.