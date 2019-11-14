School district across eastern Iowa help families struggling with food insecurity

In elementary schools across Iowa, students line up for food before the first school bell ever rings.

"We have a large number of kids that do go to breakfast right away,” Jennifer Neira, school counselor at Prairie View Elementary School, said.

Through the free and reduced lunch program, students from low-income families are eligible for free meals at school. Neira said it’s used throughout College Community School District.

"They're arriving with empty bellies and we need them to have full bellies and ready to learn,” Neira said.

Learning is harder while hungry. And it can be difficult to spot.

“Sometimes kids are real quiet about it or shy,” Neira said. “But when we get to know our kids really well we can start to notice their patterns and figure out if it is hunger and offer them some options for snacks.”

In some cases, it can also lead to disruptive behaviors.

"Sometimes it may be that they act out more specifically a time when food is involved,” Registered Dietitian at Mercy Medical Center Kristen Decker said. “So maybe they're really struggling to focus right before lunch or they act out right before snack time and have an outburst."

There are physical impacts.

"You could have stunted growth, you could have weaker bones, or just more injuries doing basic things because they don't have the vitamins and minerals in bones and tissues that are needed to be strong,” Decker said.

So staff at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids recommend whole foods rather than processed ones. But it's more expensive.

"One of the things we've noticed in the elementary schools is it is really hard some of these families to access healthy food,” Neira said. “Some of the cheaper choices just aren't as healthy or nutritious or healthy for the kids."

Area organizations help with this. Through HACAP'S backpack program, families can also sign up for free weekend snacks.

“There's not really a stigma attached because we stick the food in their backpack and at the end of the day it's there to take home. And they have healthy snacks for the weekend,” Neira said.