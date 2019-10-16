School, daycare temporarily locked down in Fairbank as arrest warrant executed

A school and a daycare were briefly placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon while law enforcement took a man into custody nearby.

Christopher Lee Becker, 36, of Sumner, was arrested and charged with second-degree harassment, tampering with a witness or juror, and fifth-degree theft.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, police in Fairbank received a tip that Becker was located at 404 Forest Street. Along with deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Fairbank Police attempted to take him into custody.

During the attempt, police said that Becker barricaded himself inside the home at that address and refused to speak to officers. However, he was taken into custody without further incident after around 30 minutes.

Fairbank Elementary School and Little Island Daycare were both placed on a precautionary lockdown as law enforcement made the arrest. Both have since resumed normal procedures.

Becker is also facing a charge of domestic abuse in Fayette County. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Becker is being held at the Buchanan County Jail.