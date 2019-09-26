Crashes involving school buses see increase statewide

More crashes involving school buses are happening in Iowa, specifically last year.

Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol said, "We have them, and it's unfortunate because obviously they are big and yellow." That has not stopped crashes.

“A lot of times, it's the motorists causing the crash," he added.

Their latest numbers of crashes involving a school bus go up and down between 2015 and 2017, but in 2018, there was a significant jump from 182 to 205 crashes.

Of those, six were fatal, and two were actually on a school bus.

“Anytime you take a vehicle like a school bus and have a large amount of people on it, this case children, it is a concern,” said Conrad.

He says it is hard to tell why during certain times there are more crashes than others, but there are a number of reasons why they happen overall.

“It really has to come down to distracted, not paying attention, impairment sometimes can happen as well," he said.

In an accident last month, near Highway 151, a school bus driver failed to yield to an SUV, causing that crash. No children were on the bus, and both the driver of the SUV and bus were wearing seatbelts.

“I know some states are looking at putting mandatory seatbelts on school buses," said Conrad.

Starting next month, all new school buses Iowa school districts buy will be required to include lap and shoulder seat belts. Conrad says that's been helpful.

"When you have a rollover situation that happens, obviously seatbelts can help with that," said Conrad.

Ultimately, it comes down to paying attention.

“Have your phone down, have your coffee down, stop your conversation pay attention to what's going with that bus," he said.

As prevention, in 2012, Kadyn's law was adopted - increasing the criminal penalties for passing a stopped school bus.

A 2017 National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services survey found that 2,040 Iowa bus drivers reported nearly 300 bus stop violations.

