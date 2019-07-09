CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Scattered showers and storms diminish tonight. This system also brings a wind shift to the west and finally northwest leading to a drop in dew points. More comfortable air really starts to be felt later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Thursday looks absolutely spectacular. The heat returns for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure once again builds across the Midwest. Highs will hover near 90 through at least the middle of next week. Have a great night!
Scattering of storms
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Tue 3:47 PM, Jul 09, 2019