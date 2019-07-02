Scattered thunderstorms possible later today

Plan on another very humid day. A weak front out to our west may produce some isolated shower activity over our western towns this morning, though the bulk of the activity today will be found this afternoon in the form of scattered thunderstorms. Highs will spike to the upper 80s and perhaps lower 90s over southern Iowa by early afternoon, allowing for plenty of storm energy to build up for this afternoon.

(MGN)

If you get directly under one of these, torrential rainfall, gusty wind and small hail are all possible. Localized rainfall amounts over one inch may also occur given the slower motion of the storms. Into the evening, that same front hangs around the area so the chances of showers and storms will continue.

The basic theme of the extended continues to be the same with chances of showers and storms every day along with extremely high humidity through Saturday. We'll be able to clarify the timing of each day's chance as we get closer. Stay cool!