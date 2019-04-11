Scattered storms today could produce small hail

Plan on gusty wind to continue today along with the chance of showers and storms. Any of these could produce locally heavy downpours or small hail. This afternoon, temperatures will be interesting with low 40s toward Decorah and mid-60s south of I-80. Any storms that develop this afternoon could potentially be strong.

Much of the thunderstorm activity will be out of here by late afternoon, leading to a dry night.

The wind will switch direction yet again going into Friday dropping our temperatures back to the upper 30s and lower 40s for highs. Clouds should hold tough tomorrow and may generate a sprinkle or a flurry.

Looking ahead, we have a chilly weekend on our hands, with the potential for a few rain or snow showers by Sunday morning.

Going into next week, additional rainfall is possible by Tuesday and Wednesday, though it's tough to tell where the heaviest may fall at this time.