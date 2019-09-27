Scattered storms today

Scattered showers and storms are likely today with locally heavy rainfall possible. While there is a small window of time for strong storms containing hail and wind, it seems many of us will deal with the risk of heavy rain more than anything. Our cold front pushes through in the early evening and while some football games could be impacted, at least the storms will be moving southeast and away from us as opposed to stalling.

Tomorrow, this same boundary will lift north, leading to at least a chance for a few showers by afternoon and evening.

As for the Iowa game, much of tailgating and the game itself should be ok with thick clouds locked in. We can't totally discount a brief shower or two occurring, though.

A better chance of rain exists later tomorrow afternoon and especially tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Have a good weekend!