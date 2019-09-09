Scattered storms today

Plan on a warm and humid week across eastern Iowa. Storm chances are in place today with a few storms already occurring this morning. These are expected to stay below severe levels.

(MGN)

Later this afternoon into the evening, a risk of severe weather is in place and much will depend on how much we warm this afternoon. A slightly better chance of severe weather is favored over northern Iowa versus southern Iowa.

As for dew points, they will be near or slightly above 70 from today through Thursday. Storm chances remain locked in place through that time as well given the high humidity and low pressure systems in or near the area.

Any storms that move across will have the capability of heavy rainfall in a short time along with brief high wind gusts.

The pattern will finally reset by Friday as high pressure builds in from the west taking all rain to the east and lowering the humidity nicely.