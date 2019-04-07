Scattered storms this evening, great Monday ahead

Scattered thunderstorms this evening move out, leaving behind mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Monday will be a very mild, but windy, day, with highs into the mid 70s. Temperatures then turn cooler, and precipitation returns on Wednesday in the form of rain as a significant system moves through the Midwest. Currently, the threat for accumulating snow appears to be mostly north of Iowa, but it could clip the northern couple of rows of counties. Next weekend looks cooler, as well.