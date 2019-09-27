Scattered storms stick around through early Friday night

Scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon and evening, any of which may produce locally heavy rain. Hail and gusty wind are also possible if storms can get strong enough. When there's not rain, plan on cloudiness, keeping highs pretty close to 70. Showers and storms push away early tonight, so there may still be some effects on high school football games, mainly the farther south and east you are.

Saturday's going to be a mostly cloudy and cool day with highs staying in the 60s. A scattered shower is possible later in the day, mainly in southern Iowa, but the better chance of rain and storms comes Saturday night and occasionally on Sunday. Warmer, more humid air moves in with highs in the mid-70s Sunday and perhaps lower 80s Monday. Most of the storms should avoid us Monday as the front is to our north, but it stalls over us Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing occasional rain and storms yet again. It'll also send down much cooler air the end of the week.