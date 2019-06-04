Scattered storms re-develop later today

Plan on several different time periods where rain may occur today.

The first is this morning over our eastern counties as overnight rain departs. Our next opportunity is in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of those storms may be strong to severe depending on how warm we get this afternoon. Finally, there's one final batch that may come across the area later tonight, though this looks to be out of the area before the sun comes up Wednesday morning.

Most areas will probably pick up another quarter to half inch of rainfall which will not add to any flood concerns.

From Wednesday through at least Friday, high pressure will build in and leave us quiet and dry.

We are still on track for only low chances of rain this weekend as a system to the south clips the area somewhere in the Saturday night/Sunday time period.