Scattered storms possible today

As a warm front moves east this morning, a handful of showers may occur. Otherwise, the best chance of showers and storms still looks to be in the afternoon and evening. Leading up to this, it'll be breezy and much warmer than yesterday. Plan on highs in the low-mid 70s over northeast Iowa with mid-upper 70s elsewhere. Any storms that get organized this afternoon may still be capable of hail and wind given this setup.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we'll be on the backside of this system which means some clouds may pull around into Iowa from Lake Michigan. We'll have to watch temperature trends will this, but northeast Iowa again looks locally cooler than everyone else. Precipitation tomorrow will be a close call and looks to be mainly around the Mississippi and points east.

A better rain chance is still on track to return Friday and Friday night.

