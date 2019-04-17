Scattered storms possible today

Plan on some scattered thunderstorms to push across eastern Iowa today. The thinking really hasn't changed much from yesterday with a few scattered showers and storms possible early in the day. Later on, the activity should become a little more widespread. Any late-day storm may become strong as well, but this is hinges greatly on where our warm front winds up and where our temperatures land.

As of this writing, the area with the locally higher severe risk is over our northeast zone and on down the Mississippi for mainly the late afternoon to early evening hours. This location may change later today due to the factors discussed above, so it's important to stay updated. Main risks are hail and wind, though a brief tornado cannot be discounted.

This activity should be gone by late evening and we'll be on our way to a sharply colder Thursday with many areas struggling to get to 50. Even if you do, the gusty northwest wind will make it feel like the 40s.

Plan on temperatures to rebound on Friday lasting into Easter weekend. Only small chances of rain exist on Easter Sunday.