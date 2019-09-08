Scattered storms possible through Monday

A hefty amount of cloud cover continues to stick around Eastern Iowa. A few scattered showers are possible through the evening, but most should stay dry for any dinner plans. Overnight, scattered showers and storms are possible that could linger into the morning hours of Monday. Lows tonight drop into the upper 50s, low 60s.

We should have some sort of dry time with some sunshine during the peak heating time of the day which could bring variability in temperatures around the area. Temperatures could range from the mid-70s to the low 80s, depending on how much sunshine is seen.

Once we head into the late afternoon hours, storms are possible again. We will have enough energy to produce a few strong to severe storms Monday night. A Level 1 Risk is in effect for the northwestern portions of our area. Main threats would be gusty winds, hail, and at this point we can't rule out an isolated tornado.

Temperatures soar after that due to a warm and humid air mass, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain is possible every day through Thursday.