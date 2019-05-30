Scattered storms possible this afternoon

The low pressure system that has plagued our area for days is still in the area and may produce another round of scattered, slow-moving showers or storms today. While everyone has a risk, it appears our central and south zone are slightly more favored than others to see these occur. The most likely time period is during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s primarily with high humidity.

Friday continues to offer up a good potential for dry weather with highs into the 80s.

This weekend, storm chances are still on track for Saturday with a passing cold front. Dry conditions are likely on Sunday.