Scattered storms possible Monday

Today will be the most active day of this upcoming week. Overall, the storm chance is high today with a batch of showers and storms coming across the area this morning.

This afternoon, a second batch of scattered activity should develop and push through. While the severe risk is low, a few storms may contain some small hail depending on how warm we get. Overall rainfall amounts should average well under a half inch.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week continues on with generally dry and quiet conditions. A cold front will glance us sometime on Thursday and could feasibly generate a light shower over northern Iowa, though this seems like a low risk and not much to be concerned with.

Just beyond, a more active pattern will kick in this weekend and into next week with numerous rounds of thunderstorms possible.