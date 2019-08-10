Scattered storms overnight

Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies the rest of the night. Scattered rain and thunderstorms look to push in sometime after 7 pm tonight.

A few of those showers or storms could linger into the morning hours on Sunday, otherwise, the rest of the day looks dry. It will be more humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain and storms will be likely on Monday, with heavy rain possible. Right now, it looks like rainfall totals could be between 0.5-1.5". Isolated places could get more with the heavy downpour threat.