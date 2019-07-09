Scattered storms move through Tuesday afternoon and evening

A warm front pushing through this afternoon and evening will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not everybody will get one, but those who do may have a downpour and brief gusty winds. There's an outside chance one or two of these could become strong. It'll be a humid afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Clouds decrease tomorrow and it'll be breezy at times. It'll be another warm day in the 80s and while it'll be muggy to start, the end of the day should feel a little more comfortable. Thursday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs closer to 80. The warmth does return as we head into the weekend, though.

Highs are back in the upper 80s to around 90, and lower 90s ought to stick around into next week. Rain chances look very small, if at all, for quite a while after tonight.