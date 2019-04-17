Scattered storms later Wednesday may be strong to severe

As a cold front sweeps through late Wednesday afternoon into the evening, scattered thunderstorms should develop along it. There is still the potential that a few of these could be strong to severe, mainly between about 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. If they do turn severe, hail and wind would be the main issues. A brief tornado can't be ruled out, mainly for areas closer to Highway 20. However, that risk looks quite small at this time. Stay weather-aware this afternoon and evening just in case your location does end up with one of these storms. Highs will range from the 50s in far northern Iowa to the 70s in southern Iowa.

Storms leave early tonight, but clouds stick around into Thursday. It'll be windy and cool with highs close to 50. Much nicer weather is back to finish off the week. We'll have sunshine and upper 50s Friday, sunshine and upper 60s Saturday, and highs near 70 on Easter Sunday. There is a slight shower or storm chance Sunday, but it looks like it'd hold off until late if it does happen.