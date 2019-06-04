CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Overnight scattered thunderstorms make their way across eastern Iowa. The activity winds down by the daylight hours of Wednesday, bringing several dry days. Highs will be the warmest on Wednesday, reaching the middle 80s. Upper 70s to near 80 are then in the forecast through Saturday. With only an isolated shower chance on Saturday, we have the potential to see 4 much needed dry days in a row. Have a great night!
Scattered storms give way to drier weather
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Tue 5:49 PM, Jun 04, 2019