Scattered storms fire up Tuesday afternoon and evening

Another warm, humid afternoon is ahead as highs climb into the upper 80s to around 90. It'll feel even hotter thanks to dew points that are still in the 70s. Scattered thunderstorms pop up this afternoon and continue into the evening. These will bring local downpours and perhaps gusty winds. Most of these will fade away early tonight.

Tomorrow is a similar story: warm and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. That storm chance goes right into Saturday while highs stay in the 80s.

It does look like we'll avoid rain on Sunday and Monday, though, and temperatures will fall back closer to 80 to start next week.