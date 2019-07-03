Scattered storms bring heavy rain

Scattered showers and storms diminish overnight leaving only isolated activity behind. Partly cloudy sky once again starts off Independence Day with plenty of dry hours. However, the pattern of the past couple of days has not changed. Scattered showers and storm will be around during the afternoon and evening. Have a plan B in place if rain moves into your celebration. By Sunday it looks like we will get a short break. Have a great night and a safe 4th of July!

Photo: Pixabay