Scattered storms again today

The main focus of today is on storms and how the setup to the north may impact us today. The general thought is to walk the storms out of northeast Iowa early on this morning with the expectation that they will decrease in coverage over the next few hours. Extreme northeast Iowa may still get several inches of rain, though, with a risk of flash flooding!

This same boundary may also become active later this afternoon into the evening at least on a scattered basis. Should this occur, the storms will be moving almost straight south as opposed to east and may impact some evening plans. The bottom line is to watch radar carefully today as this airmass continues to support unsettled weather.

Tomorrow, any storms (should they form) will be very isolated and many of us won't see anything out of it. Sunday looks just plain hot at this point with the heat index approaching 100 for an hour or two in the afternoon. Have a great weekend!