Scattered storms Saturday, but dry for Father's Day

A scattering of showers and thunderstorms is possible overnight through early Saturday, although most of what pops up should be gone by the time most of us get going for the day.

Scattered thunderstorms can be expected Saturday afternoon and evening.

There will be a break in the rain that puts highs around 80, and it'll be more humid, too. Additional storms should develop in the afternoon, mainly after 2 or 3, and be around into the evening. Most of the scattered storms will be gone by midnight or so. The severe weather potential is low, although hail and gusty wind can't be ruled out.

Father's Day looks dry with partial sunshine and highs again near 80. For next week, plan on highs in the upper 70s to around 80, along with a couple of shower chances Wednesday and Friday.