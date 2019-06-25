Scattered storms

A cold front slides south across the state, triggering some showers and storms. The best chances remain across the south, generally along and south of I-80. Gusty wind and hail will be possible in any storms that develop. Warm weather is now remaining in the forecast through the end of the week. The middle 80s stay in place until the weekend when upper 80s arrive. Multiple chances for storms exist in our unstable atmosphere through the start of the weekend. Have a great night!